ATHENS Oct 8 Eighteen Greek electricity workers
will be charged on Monday with breaching the peace after police
broke up an anti-austerity protest ahead of a visit by German
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Those to appear before a prosecutor include Nikos
Fotopoulos, the leader of Greece's powerful GENOP union, which
has promised rolling 48-hour power strikes when a new round of
austerity measures is put before parliament.
Riot police moved in late on Sunday after workers occupied a
data centre of utility PPC to protest against a deeply
unpopular property tax collected through electricity bills that
was imposed last year to shore up the country's finances.
"You've turned our life into hell and the country into a
protectorate," the union said in a statement on Sunday
announcing the occupation of the facility.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras promised on Thursday to
maintain law and order after unpaid dock workers tried to storm
the defence ministry. "I will not allow this country to become
defenceless," he told reporters.
Discontent with EU/IMF-imposed budget and wage cuts is
rising in Greece. Merkel is due to visit Athens on Tuesday in an
intended show of support for the austerity policies pursued by
Samaras' fragile three-party ruling coalition.
But she faces a hostile reception from a people worn down by
years of recession, with demonstrations planned in the Greek
capital. Many Greeks blame Merkel and the austerity policies she
is backing across Europe for their plight.
The Greek economy has shrunk by about a fifth since 2008,
partly due to austerity measures demanded in exchange for the
bailouts. Unemployment in the private sector is at a record 24
percent. State workers have lost about a third of their income.