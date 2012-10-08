By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS Oct 8 A Greek public prosecutor on
Monday charged power workers for occupying a public utility
building in an anti-austerity protest broken up by police ahead
of a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Police stormed the building late on Sunday and arrested 18
members of Greece's powerful GENOP union after workers took over
a data centre of the state-controlled utility PPC and
unfurled a banner reading "We resist".
"No matter how many times they arrest us we will not bow our
heads," GENOP leader Nikos Fotopoulos told reporters after
leaving the prosecutor's office on Monday.
All 18 were charged with disturbing the peace and face up to
a few months in prison if convicted. They were released pending
trial, court officials said.
GENOP, one of Greece's most militant labour unions, has
promised action against a new wave of belt-tightening demanded
by the country's international lenders, including rolling
48-hour power strikes when austerity measures go to parliament.
Sunday's occupation was part of protests against a deeply
unpopular property tax collected through electricity bills that
was imposed last year to shore up the country's finances. The
union also opposes planned wage cuts and layoffs.
Police in full riot gear entered the building and forcibly
evicted the unionists, who shouted anti-government slogans, the
latest in a series of clashes with protesters.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras promised on Thursday to
maintain law and order after unpaid dock workers stormed the
defence ministry.
"I will not allow this country to become defenceless," he
told reporters.
Discontent with EU/IMF-imposed budget and wage cuts is
rising in Greece. Merkel is due to visit Athens on Tuesday in an
intended show of support for the austerity policies pursued by
Samaras' fragile three-party ruling coalition.
But she faces a hostile reception from a people worn down by
years of recession. Demonstrations are planned in the Greek
capital. Many Greeks blame Merkel and the austerity policies she
is backing across Europe for their plight.
The Greek economy has shrunk by about a fifth since 2008,
partly due to austerity measures demanded in exchange for the
bailouts. Unemployment in the private sector is at a record 24
percent. State workers have lost about a third of their income.