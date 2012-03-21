ATHENS, March 21 A Greek prosecutor filed felony
charges against prominent Greek banker Lavrentis Lavrentiadis
over a financial scandal that has led to the demise of small
lender Proton Bank, court officials said on Wednesday.
Lavrentiadis, a high-flying businessman who started from the
chemicals industry to rapidly expand into banking and media, has
vehemently denied any wrongdoing in what is seen as one of
Greece's biggest financial scandals in years.
Economic crimes prosecutor Grigoris Peponis formally charged
Lavrentiadis, 39, with being part of a criminal gang that
embezzled Proton funds and defrauded the government, a court
official said on condition of anonymity.
If convicted, he could face life in prison. Another 27
suspected associates, including Proton executives, face
convictions adding up to life imprisonment.
"A second prosecutor has banned Lavrentiadis and another
five accused from leaving the country," the court official
added.
The charges are related to accusations that Proton issued
more than 600 million euros of bad loans to companies he owned
or had connections with, as reported by Greece's central bank in
an audit last year.
Proton's management also "developed continuous, intense and
to a great extent criminal activity which led to the deception
of depositors," using "unusually high interest as a bait" to
draw savers in, the audit said.
The Bank of Greece activated in October an EU/IMF-sponsored
rescue fund to save Proton, effectively nationalising the
lender.
Proton was the first lender to fall under the Financial
Stability Fund (FSF), a safety net set up by Greece and its
international lenders for banks that need to recapitalise as a
result of the country's debt crisis.
Prosecutor Peponis also ordered a probe into possible
criminal responsibility on the part of regulating and
supervising authorities, the court official said.
Proton's lending spree peaked as most Greek banks stopped
credit to firms and households in a desperate attempt to save
cash amid the country's debt crisis, which shook the euro.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)