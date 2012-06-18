* Outcome shows Greeks want to change the bailout within the
euro
* Few voters saw real change possible
* Public mood may tolerate new government for limited time
By Greg Roumeliotis and Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, June 18 Austerity-weary Greeks expressed
relief on Monday that their votes have shown the outside world
they want to stay in the euro, but many doubted the next
government could solve their country's huge problems - or even
last more than a few months.
In the cafes and squares of Athens, people hoped for a brief
respite from the chaos after the narrow victory in Sunday's
election of conservatives, who want to secure Greece's future in
the euro by largely implementing a bailout deal under which the
EU and IMF have demanded punishing austerity policies.
"I'm pleased because the Europeans will see that we want to
stay in the euro," said 70-year-old pensioner Leon Antonakis.
"The problem is, what happens now? Who will be able to live up
to their demands?"
The second election in less than two months divided Greeks
between those largely willing to accept the austerity measures
to avoid the risk of Greece leaving the euro zone, and those
ready to risk all by voting for the radical leftist SYRIZA party
that wants to tear up the bailout deal.
Greece's new government will probably be a coalition which
accepts the 130 billion euro bailout, while seeking to negotiate
easier terms with the international lenders. However, it will
face a strong anti-bailout opposition.
"I'm satisfied with the result. Things will calm down now,"
said Stratos Afentis, a 40-year-old waiter outside a restaurant
in downtown Athens. "But I think the new government will not
last after Christmas. There will be pressure in parliament from
SYRIZA as well as unrest in society."
In a race that went down to the wire, the conservative New
Democracy party finished just ahead of SYRIZA and has begun
talks on a new government. It is expected to form a coalition
with the Socialist PASOK party, meaning that Greece would
continue to be governed by the two parties that have ruled for
decades and led the country to economic disaster.
Analysts said voters had signalled to the European Union and
International Monetary Fund that renegotiating the bailout
should not be at the risk of leaving the euro zone.
"Greeks feel content they split their vote to send the
message that they do not want to be thrown out of the euro but
that they are in deep pain and that terms of the bailout have to
change," said Dimitris Mavros from the MRB polling group.
LOW EXPECTATIONS
Athens has witnessed a series of sometimes violent
anti-austerity protests in recent years. However, there were few
signs of public anger on Monday as people went about their daily
business or basked outdoors in the summer sunshine.
Voters appeared to have largely vented their frustration
with the political establishment in the first election last
month which produced a stalemate, although the
anti-establishment SYRIZA performed strongly in Sunday's re-run.
"The punishment (of the political system) was completed in
the last election. To a great extent their anger was diffused in
the May 6 election," said political analyst George Sefertzis.
Disaffection with a political class seen as corrupt and
ineffective also contributed to a sense of numbness among
voters, analysts said. Although much was at stake in Sunday's
election, few believed their fortunes could really be improved
with their vote.
"Anyone who thinks the elections will change anything is
only deluding themselves," said Roubini Liakopoulou, a
21-year-old physics student, as she sipped a glass of thick iced
coffee in a busy Athens cafe. "Do they think our lives will
magically change? I still won't be able to find a job when I
graduate."
With a coalition government led by New Democracy all but
certain to be formed, people debated how long a new government
will last and what impact it may have on their daily life.
"I think the new government will last six months maximum.
Things will deteriorate because they will not change the bailout
deal," said 21-year-old Iliana Sofianou as she took a break
outside a coffee shop in central Athens where she works.
Greece relies on the rescue programme to stay afloat, which
comes at the price of deep spending cuts and severe tax hikes
that have deepened a long recession.
Many fear that strong opposition by SYRIZA and other
anti-bailout parties as well as social unrest fuelled by
continuous austerity could topple a new coalition government
before long, though analysts argue that much will depend on
whether new policies are implemented to offer Greeks some sense
of relief.
"To buy time with people, the new government will have to
score quick wins. These do not have to be based on renegotiating
the bailout, they could be small things such as making taxation
fairer or addressing other public issues of concern such as
immigration," said MRB's Mavros.