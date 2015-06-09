ATHENS An earthquake shook central Greece early on Tuesday and was felt as far away as the capital, Athens, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, Greek authorities said.

The quake of 5.2 magnitude occurred at 0109 GMT, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said on its website. Its epicentre was 5 km (3 miles) deep near the city of Chalkida on Evia island.

"It was certainly felt, but so far we have not received any calls for assistance," a Greek fire brigade official in Athens said.

Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serious damage.

