An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck 126 km west of the Greek island of Rhodes at a depth of 142 km at 0958 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage, an official at the Greek Geodynamic Institute said, pointing out the depth of the quake meant its effects would probably not be significant.

(Additional reporting by Karolina Tagaris in Athens; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Larry King)