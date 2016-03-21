(Adds quotes, more detail)
ATHENS, March 21 Greece delayed the deadline for
the sales of its railway operator and its rail maintenance
company to give potential investors longer to prepare offers,
its privatisation agency said on Monday.
Privatisations have been a central plank of Greece's
international bailouts since 2010 but have reaped poor revenues
so far due to political resistance and bureaucracy.
Uncertainty over pension, tax and other reforms Greece has
to implement to conclude its first bailout review by the EU and
the IMF -- a prerequisite for the start of debt relief talks and
disbursement of more loans -- have also weighed on investor
sentiment.
The country's leftist-led government halted the sale of
train operator (TRAINOSE) with other privatisations when it came
in power early last year but relaunched it in January as part of
an international bailout agreed last summer.
The deadline for initial bids for TRAINOSE was due to end on
Monday but the agency extended it to April 15. The agency also
pushed back the date for binding bids to May 31 from April 26.
China's Cosco, Italy's state railways
(IPO-FERRO.MI) and Russia's RZD are among the potential suitors
for TRAINOSE, with an estimated book value of some dozens of
million of euros.
Privatistion agency HRADF also pushed back the deadline for
the submission of binding bids for railway maintenance company
ROSCO by two months to May 31 from March 28.
HRADF said that a possible suitor for ROSCO wanted Greece to
conclude the bailout review and its parliament to approve two
critical bills on tax and pension reforms before it submitted
its financial bid.
Inspectors from the European Commision, the European Central
Bank and the International Monetary Fund assessing Greece's
reform progress left Athens on Sunday, taking a break for the
Easter holiday. They are expected to return on April 2 to resume
talks.
"The Board of HRADF, having these in mind and in order to
successful complete the tender processes for the railway
companies, decided to change the key dates of the schedule,"
HRARDF said in a statement.
Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom
were interested in ROSCO, according to two officials close to
the sale.
Greece signed last year a 1.2 billion euro deal for the
long-term lease of a group of regional airports to Germany's
Fraport, kickstarting its stalled asset sale scheme.
Last month, Greece also named China's Cosco as the winner
for the sale of a majority stake in the country's biggest port,
Piraeus Port and the deal is expected to conclude by
the summer.
