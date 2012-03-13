UPDATE 2-Natixis sues Marex Spectron over metals warehouse receipts
* Metal was in warehouses run by Glencore's Access World (Adds more details, background)
ATHENS, March 12 Fitch lifted Greece's credit rating out of default territory on Tuesday, raising it to speculative grade after Athens completed a debt swap that cut its debt by about 100 billion euros.
The new B- rating has a stable outlook.
"The agency considers that significant and material default risk remains in light of the still very high level of indebtedness post-PSI," Fitch said, referring to the debt swap deal.
* Metal was in warehouses run by Glencore's Access World (Adds more details, background)
* Fiserv Inc - multiple banks and credit unions will join Zelle Network through Turnkey Service for Zelle from Fiserv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: