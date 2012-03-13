* First Greek rating upgrade since debt crisis erupted
* New B- rating shows risk of default still high
* Election, slow reforms, recession are main risks
ATHENS, March 13 Greece is no longer in
default but slow reforms, political uncertainty and
recession could push it back towards bankruptcy, Fitch Ratings
said on Tuesday after Athens completed the largest debt
restructuring in history.
Fitch assigned Greece a speculative B- rating, becoming the
first major rating agency to lift the country out of default
territory after the debt swap cut Athens' debt mountain by about
100 billion euros, or close to a third.
It was the first time Greece's rating had been upgraded
since the debt crisis erupted at the end of 2009 and the first
Fitch upgrade since 2003, but the B- rating still places Greek
government bonds firmly in "junk" territory.
Following the debt swap deal and a new EU/IMF rescue plan,
Greece's debt is expected to fall to below 120 percent of GDP in
2020 from 160 percent now. That is still much higher than is
generally regarded as sustainable.
"The agency considers that significant and material default
risk remains in light of the still very high level of
indebtedness post-PSI and the profound economic challenges faced
by Greece," Fitch said in a statement, referring to the debt
swap deal.
Greece has a poor track-record in implementing reforms under
a first EU/IMF bailout agreed in 2010 - failing to meet targets
in areas ranging from privatisations to cutting its deficit and
reducing red tape - and Fitch warned that implementing reforms
under a new 130-billion-euro rescue plan would be "very
challenging."
"Moreover, in the near term, the prospect of a general
election and uncertainty over the composition and commitment of
a new government to the EU/IMF programme also poses a
significant risk," Fitch said.
Greece is scheduled to hold general elections at the end of
April or early May. Opinion polls indicate no party will get an
outright majority and many voters are tempted by anti-bailout
parties. The conservatives, who are in a coalition
government with the socialists and are ahead in the polls, back
the bailout but may seek to renegotiate some of it.
The three major rating firms have repeatedly slashed
Greece's rating throughout the debt crisis, cutting it to
default over the debt deal in which private bondholders lost
most of their investments in Greek government bonds.
Fitch's new B- rating has a stable outlook, indicating the
agency is not planning to change the rating again soon.
Standard & Poor's said last month it was likely to raise
Greece's rating to the 'CCC' category after the debt swap was
completed. Moody's said it would revisit Greece's rating "in due
course."
Greek debt could fall to 116.5 percent of GDP in 2020 and 88
percent in 2030, according to a confidential EU/IMF report
obtained by Reuters on Tuesday. However, the lenders warned that
Greece is "accident prone" and debt could still total more than
145 percent of GDP by 2020 if Athens further delays reforms and
privatisation plans or if the recession is worse than expected.
Under the combined weight of austerity and delays in
reforms needed to cut red tape and shrink the state, recession
has been consistently worse than forecast by the EU and IMF
since the first bailout was agreed in 2010.
In turn, Athens, now in its fifth consecutive year of
recession, has repeatedly missed its fiscal targets.