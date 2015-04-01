April 1 Fitch Ratings downgraded four Greek
banks' long-term issuer default ratings (IDR) to 'CCC' from
'B-', following the downgrade of the country's sovereign rating
last week.
The downgrade reflected Greece's weaker economic prospects,
which put the banks' asset quality and solvency at further
material risk, the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1CN4WN8)
Fitch downgraded long-term IDRs and viability ratings of
National Bank of Greece SA, Piraeus Bank SA,
Eurobank Ergasias SA and Alpha Bank AE.
The downgrades also reflect pressures on the banks' funding
and liquidity, Fitch said, adding that it expects deposit
outflows to continue until a compromise deal is reached between
Greece and its creditors.
Fitch on Friday cut Greece's credit rating to 'CCC' from
'B', saying a lack of market access, tight liquidity and
uncertainty over the timely release of aid from official
creditors was exerting pressure on government funding.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)