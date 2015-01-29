(Adds comments, background)
By John Geddie
LONDON Jan 29 Greece's credit rating could be
cut if talks with its international creditors do not make
progress by the time of Fitch's next review in May, one of the
firm's senior ratings directors said on Thursday.
The new Greek government has signalled it will stand by its
anti-austerity pledges, setting it on a collision course with
European partners reluctant to renegotiate the aid package
Athens needs to help pay its huge debts.
Fitch is the last of the big three ratings agencies, after
Standard and Poor's and Moody's, to send a warning to Greece's
new anti-bailout coalition.
"If by our next review on the 15th of May there is no
progress on these talks or they look to be failing, of course
that would be a trigger for a downgrade," Douglas Renwick, the
firm's head of western European sovereigns, said during a
conference call.
"Alternatively, if a deal is reached with more financing and
more support, then that may be a cue to affirm the rating."
Fitch revised the outlook on Greece's "junk" status B rating
to negative from stable earlier this month.
The agency is also closely watching Greece's banks, which
are experiencing deposit withdrawals and have seen their
borrowing costs soar amid the political uncertainty.
Greece's top four listed banks, Alphabank, Piraeus
Bank, National Bank of Greece and Eurobank
Ergasias, are all rated B-minus by Fitch, one notch
below the sovereign debt.
"Fitch will continue to monitor all the developments on the
credit profile of the banks over the next days and weeks," said
Josep Colomer, Fitch's director, financial institutions.
"If any prolonged period of political deadlock and
uncertainty puts significant pressure on the operating
environment or banks' financial profiles, there could also be
negative implications for the ratings of banks."
But the agency said the fallout from Greece's troubles
should not affect other euro zone members as it has done in the
past, even with fears that a breakdown in negotiations could
lead Greece to exit the currency union.
"In 2012, when people were last asking these questions about
Greece, the systemic risk of sovereigns was quite a bit higher,"
said Renwick.
