(Adds details, quotes, background)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, March 27 Ratings agency Fitch on Friday
cut Greece's credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B' saying lack of
market access, tight liquidity and uncertainty over the timely
release of aid from its official creditors are exerting pressure
on government funding.
Fitch, Standard & Poor's and Moody's had all lifted Greece's
rating last year as the economy showed tentative signs of
getting back on its feet after six-years of recession.
But the new leftist government's standoff with its euro zone
partners and the International Monetary Fund over reforms needed
to resume remaining bailout funding have clouded the direction
of future policy making, rendering the outlook uncertain.
"We expect that the government will survive the current
liquidity squeeze without running arrears on debt obligations,
but the heightened risks have led us to downgrade the ratings,"
the agency said.
Fitch said the standoff has damaged the confidence of
investors and depositors, derailing the economy's incipient
recovery.
"The damage will take time to repair even if prospects for a
successful programme completion improve over the coming days or
weeks," it said.
Fitch cut its economic growth forecast for Greece to 0.5
percent this year from 1.5 percent in January, citing the
liquidity squeeze faced by firms due to increased government
arrears to suppliers and bank funding strains.
It said a Feb. 20 accord between Athens and its official
creditors to extend the country's bailout programme by four
months to end-June supports its base case scenario that Athens
and its creditors will ultimately reach a compromise deal.
But progress since then has been slow and it remains unclear
when the earliest disbursement of aid could take place and what
would be required for this to happen.
Earlier on Friday Greece sent its creditors a long-awaited
list of reforms with a pledge to produce a small budget surplus
this year in the hope that it will unlock badly needed cash.
Fitch said that if Greece's reforms are accepted, Athens
would get closer to a partial disbursement of remaining bailout
money.
"It is likely that the Eurogroup will want the Greek
government to demonstrate they have implemented some part of the
list before funds are disbursed. This pushes back the probable
disbursement well into April at the earliest," it said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)