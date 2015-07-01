July 1 Moody's cut its rating on Greece to 'Caa3' from 'Caa2' as the country became the first developed economy to default on a loan with the International Monetary Fund.

The ratings agency said it expects Greece to default on its privately held debt without continued support from official creditors.