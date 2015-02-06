Feb 6 Moody's placed Greece's Caa1 government
bond rating on review for downgrade, citing an uncertainty over
outcome of negotiations between Greece and its official
creditors over the terms of its support programmer.
"The outcome could potentially have negative implications
for Greece's ability to meet its funding and liquidity needs and
for the probability of default on marketable securities,"
Moody's said on Friday. (bit.ly/1zgwUdx)
Moody's said it would consider downgrading Greece's
government bond ratings were it to conclude that an agreement
with official creditors is not likely to be reached in time to
enable the government to repay its creditors.
