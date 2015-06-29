(Adds details from S&P's statement)
June 29 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
lowered its sovereign rating on Greece to 'CCC minus' from
'CCC', saying the probability of Greece exiting the eurozone was
now about 50 percent.
Greece's bailout talks with lenders collapsed over the
weekend, intensifying fears that the country could soon exit the
euro zone.
A Greek official told Reuters on Monday the country would
not pay a 1.6 billon euro loan installment due the International
Monetary Fund on Tuesday.
S&P said according to its assessment Greece would likely
default on its commercial debt during the next six months.
Should Greece exit the euro zone, there will be a serious
foreign currency shortage for the private and public sectors in
the country, which may lead to rationing of key imports,
according to the rating services.
S&P's outlook on the country is negative.
The agency said it could lower its long-term ratings on the
country within the next six months in case of a distressed
exchange or nonpayment of commercial debt.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)