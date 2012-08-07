NEW YORK Aug 7 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
on Tuesday revised Greece's outlook to negative, saying the
beleaguered euro zone country could need more help from its
international creditors.
"Following delays in implementing budgetary consolidation
measures and a worsening Greek economy, we believe Greece is
likely to require additional financing for 2012 under the
EU/International Monetary Fund (IMF) program (EU/IMF Program),"
S&P said in a statement.
"We project GDP will contract by 10 percent to 11 percent
cumulatively during 2012-2013, versus the negative 4 percent to
5 percent assumed by the EU/IMF Program for 2012-2013," the
statement added.
S&P affirmed Greece's CCC rating, which is already deeply in
speculative territory.