NEW YORK, June 4 Credit ratings agency Standard
and Poor's said on Monday that it sees "at least" a one-in-three
chance of Greece exiting the euro zone in the coming months, an
outcome which could lead the financially fragile country to
another sovereign default.
"This could be brought about by Greece rejecting the reforms
demanded by the troika - the European Commission, International
Monetary Fund (IMF) and European Central Bank (ECB) - and a
consequent suspension of external financial support," S&P said
in a statement.
"Such an outcome would, in our view, seriously damage
Greece's economy and fiscal position in the medium term and most
likely lead to another Greek sovereign default," it said.