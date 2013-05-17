ATHENS May 17 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras has hailed kinder words from lenders and revived
interest in the country's deeply-discounted bonds and stocks as
a "Greekovery" to replace last year's "Grexit" catchphrase.
Although there is little sign of economic recovery, Greece
is finally attracting some of the cheap funds that are being
pumped out by major central banks and feeding an investment boom
on stock and bond markets.
Greek bond yields are at a three-year-low and its stock
market has hit a two-year high, helped by praise from foreign
lenders for government efforts in getting its bailout programme
back on track.
"Until recently, many analysts believed that Greece was a
lost case. We proved them wrong," Samaras said in a speech in
Beijing during a trip to China on Friday.
"Most of them now witness not a "Grexit" - an exit from the
euro zone - but a "Greekovery" - a recovery of the Greek
economy."
The economy, however, remains mired in sixth year of
recession with unemployment at a record 27 percent and living
standards have sunk due to wage and pension cuts.
"Samaras's 'success story' insults the country's youth, of
whom 70 percent are unemployed," George Varemenos, a lawmaker
from the main opposition Syriza party, told Skai TV.
Investor interest in Greece revived this week after the
Fitch agency upgraded the country's sovereign credit rating to
B-minus - still highly speculative - from CCC on Tuesday.
"Steadily Greece convinces more and more that it is on the
course of becoming a true success story," said Samaras, who is
on a trip to China and Azerbaijan to win business investment and
reverse a 20 percent fall in output since the debt crisis began
in 2009.
Chinese shipping group Cosco has already made a
major investment in Greece's largest port at Piraeus (OLP)
, which is 74 percent state-owned and is on the
government's privatisations agenda.
China is also interested in acquiring the Mediterranean
nation's biggest airport in the capital - the Athens
International Airport - when the government puts it on sale next
year, the Greek finance ministry has said.
But Moody's rating agency still rates Greece as C, near
default, while it has just raised emerging manufacturing
powerhouse Turkey to investment grade.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Additional reporting by Koh Gui
Qing in Beijing; Editing by Deepa Babington/Ruth Pitchford)