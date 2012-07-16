UPDATE 3-Oil prices slide over worries Middle East rift will undermine output cuts
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
LONDON, July 16 Greek refiner Hellenic is seeking a 30,000 tonne cargo of diesel for delivery in the next two weeks via a tender closing on Tuesday, the official tender document showed on Monday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
BEIJING, June 6 China will gradually allow overseas investors to trade in certain kinds of futures in the domestic market, starting from crude oil and iron ore, Jiang Yang, vice chairman of China's securities regulator said on Tuesday.