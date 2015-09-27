Sept 27 Greece's new finance minister, Euclid
Tsakalotos, while speaking to the Financial Times, said he
"didn't see any reason" why growth wouldn't return to the
beleaguered European nation, a week after it re-elected the
left-wing Syriza party with 145 of 300 parliamentary seats to
form a new government.
Tsakalotos said he expected Greece's creditors to conduct a
formal review of planned economic reforms by end-November, and
if the verdict is positive, Greece could begin debt relief
negotiations to recapitalise its banks before Christmas, the FT
reported. (on.ft.com/1QHvi77)
The EU estimates that the Greek banking sector will need
anything from 10 billion euros to 25 billion euros, but the
exact amount needed would depend on the results of stress tests
and asset-quality reviews.
The negotiators are keen to get it done by the end of the
year when so-called bail-in rules kick in. These would mean that
large depositors, including companies, would lose money as part
of the recapitalisation programme, taking a haircut or charge.
It is important for the government to begin reforms by
October, as this would unlock a bailout funds tranche of 3
billion euros ($3.36 billion) agreed upon in August, Tsakalotos
said while speaking to FT.
Greece and its international lenders reached an 85 billion
euro bailout agreement on Aug. 11, providing the country with
some respite after a turbulent year marked by acrimonious talks
with lenders, the imposition of capital controls and a
three-week shutdown of its banks.
Tsakalotos added that the new government would make a
serious effort towards cracking down on wealthy Greeks suspected
of tax evasion, the paper reported.
"It will be a central aspect of our policies, which will
determine the success of the government, because it's the only
way the Greek people will accept difficult measures that show
we're all in the same boat," Tsakalotos said to FT.
However, analysts see risks that the reforms demanded under
the 86 billion euro bailout programme will not be fully
implemented because of their unpopularity among Greek voters and
in Syriza itself.
($1 = 0.8937 euro)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Walsh)