BRUSSELS Nov 22 Greece has taken all the steps
necessary to secure its next tranche of aid and euro zone
finance ministers should be able to sign off definitively on the
assistance on Monday, the European commissioner for economic
affairs said on Wednesday.
"I trust everyone will reconvene in Brussels on Monday with
the necessary constructive spirit, and move beyond the
detrimental mindset of red lines," Olli Rehn told the European
Parliament.
"Frankly, I see no reason why we should not be able to
conclude the package - and do away with the uncertainty that has
been holding back a return of confidence, and thus of investment
and growth, in Greece."
Finance ministers have met twice in the past two weeks but
failed both times to agree on the next steps for Greece and how
to bring its debt level down to a sustainable level, despite
more than 24 hours of negotiation.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, asked if he was
worried about the non-payment of the aid tranche so far, told
reporters in Brussels:
"No, I don't have any worries but every day that goes by
without a decision will burden the economy, its psychology, its
markets and citizens and Greeks' pride.
"I'll not let the Greek people's sacrifices go to waste, you
can be sure of that," said Samaras, who was in Brussels for a
summit of EU leaders.
