ATHENS, June 14 A key group of euro zone officials endorsed the disbursement of the latest 3.3 billion euro ($4.4 billion) rescue loan tranche for Greece, two Greek finance ministry officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken by the Eurogroup Working Group, which mainly consists of euro zone deputy finance ministers or senior treasury officials, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

Euro zone finance ministers are expected to give final approval for the disbursement later this month. The payment was contingent on Greece achieving benchmarks related to anti-corruption efforts, household debt and electricity market reform.