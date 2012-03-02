ATHENS, March 2 Greece has received
expression of interest from eight firms to conduct seismic and
geological research for oil, as it seeks to evaluate possible
discoveries in its western seas, the energy ministry said on
Friday.
The energy ministry identified the bidders as U.S's ION
Geophysical, Norway's TGS-NOPEC, Dolphin
Geophysical and Petroleum Geo-Services, France's CGG
Veritas, Spec Partners, Spectrum Geo Ltd and Fugro
Multiclient Services.
The firms are interested in conducting research for oil in
the Ionian Sea and the sea area south of the island of Crete.
Athens spends between 10 and 12 billion euros a year on oil
imports, about 5 percent of its gross domestic product, and
wants to start the first test drilling for oil by the end of the
year.