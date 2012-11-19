ATHENS Nov 19 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras will reshuffle his cabinet once he secures the next loan
tranche to make his government more effective in applying
austerity measures prescribed by lenders, government officials
told Reuters on Monday.
Samaras will hold separate meetings with his two coalition
partners, Socialist PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos and
Democratic Left chief Fotis Kouvelis, later on Monday to discuss
the new cabinet, the officials said.
"The reshuffle will take place after the instalment," said
one government official on condition of anonymity. "The finance
minister will not be moved."
Euro zone finance ministers meet on Tuesday to unlock more
aid for Greece and avert bankruptcy but hopes for a quick
disbursement of more than 30 billion euros ($38 billion) remain
dim as the EU and International Monetary Fund lenders squabble
over how to resolve the country's debt crisis.
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing
by Jon Hemming)