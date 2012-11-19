* Samaras plans to give bigger role to coalition partners
* Meets PASOK, Democratic Left leaders before euro group
* Finance minister will stay
By Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, Nov 19 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras will reshuffle his cabinet to give a bigger role to
junior coalition party members once he has secured a vital loan
tranche in the next few weeks, government officials said on
Monday.
Samaras will meet the leaders of junior coalition partners,
Socialist PASOK's Evangelos Venizelos and Democratic Left's
Fotis Kouvelis, later on Monday to make his proposals and cement
their support, officials said.
"The reshuffle will take place after the installment," one
government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "The
Finance Minister will not be moved."
Euro zone finance ministers meet on Tuesday to unlock more
aid for Greece and avert bankruptcy, but hopes for a quick
disbursement of more than 30 billion euros ($38 billion) remain
dim as European Union and International Monetary Fund (IMF)
lenders disagree over how to resolve the country's debt crisis.
Samaras would propose deputy prime minister posts to
Venizelos and Kouvelis, and offer other cabinet posts to the two
leftist parties to secure the widest possible backing in the
difficult implementation months ahead, the officials said.
The PASOK leader was open to the prospect but Kouvelis was
hesitant, pressured from within his own party, which has already
resisted many of the austerity policies that have plunged Greece
into its worst recession in decades.
Officials told Reuters on Monday the tranche plus
outstanding cash, making a total of 44 billion euros, will be
paid on Dec. 5 if Greece meets lenders' conditions.
Greece has fallen short on reforms required to keep a 130
billion euro aid bailout on track, such as increasing
competition by liberalising professions and opening up markets.
Measures have been delayed by ministers' lengthy
negotiations and by resistance in parliament, especially from
MPs from the two junior coalition partners. PASOK expelled six
deputies for failing to back an austerity bill this month.
Without the support of the Democratic Left, Samaras's
conservative New Democracy and PASOK would have a razor-thin
majority of 151 deputies in the 300-seat house.
NO "PR TRICK"
A deputy PM title will be a boost for Venizelos, who has
seen senior party members abandon him in recent months after a
crushing election defeat. He is expected to propose new PASOK
faces for ministerial posts.
Government officials said ministers who have a poor track
record with international lenders will be replaced but the
finance, development and labour ministers - Yannis Stournaras,
Kostis Hatzidakis and Yannis Vroutsis - would stay.
"These are the most successful ministries and nobody can
shake the finance minister," the government official said.
Among those likely to go were Administrative Reform Minister
Antonis Manitakis, who comes from the Democratic Left party and
resisted steps to lay off public servants, sources said.
Also from the Democratic Left, Justice Minister Antonis
Roupakiotis, who initially refused to sign an austerity bill,
may lose his job, they said.
"It won't be a PR trick to gain time. It will be a rare
occasion when a reshuffle is done for practical reasons," said a
second government official who declined to be named. "Samaras
will aim for consolidation and efficiency."
However, analysts said a reshuffle is unlikely to give the
government a much-needed popularity boost and may be seen by
voters as catering to internal party politics.
Recent opinion polls show two thirds of Greeks disapprove
of the government and see little hope for the future, especially
for unemployment, now at over 25 percent. The economy will have
shrunk by over 25 percent next year.
"There will be a fuss and the press will keep busy for a
while but it will not mean much for the government's
effectiveness or public support," said independent political
analyst John Loulis.
"In today's climate, people just don't care," he said.