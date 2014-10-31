ATHENS Oct 31 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras named his development minister to the defence ministry
portfolio on Friday to replace Dimitris Avramopoulos, who is set
to become an EU Commissioner.
Nikos Dendias, 55, who has served as justice and citizen
protection minister, will become defence minister at a time when
the portfolio is expected to become more high profile.
Athens is backing Cyprus in its efforts to stop Turkey's
gas deposits exploration in areas off the east Mediterranean
claimed by the island.
Costas Skrekas, a 41-year-old lawmaker in Samaras' New
Democracy party, will replace Dendias at the development
ministry, overlooking issues including private sector debt
relief which have been at the heart of talks with the country's
international lenders, the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund.
Outgoing minister Avramopoulos, 61, will be the EU's Home
Affairs and Migration commissioner.
A crucial presidential vote which may lead to snap elections
is scheduled for early next year. Polls show the main
opposition, the anti-bailout Syriza party, leading over the
ruling conservatives.
