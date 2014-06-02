ATHENS, June 2 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras will reshuffle his cabinet as early as this week in a
bid to wrest back political momentum and his widely respected
finance minister could be among those set to depart, government
officials told Reuters.
Four government officials said Samaras was discussing
whether to keep Yannis Stournaras as finance minister, with one
official saying it had been decided that he would leave, though
the others cautioned that no final decision had been made yet.
Stournaras himself is eager to leave the finance ministry
after the twin successes of Athens returning to the bond market
after four years and reporting a primary budget surplus, though
he is also considered best placed to lead crucial debt relief
talks later this year, two other senior officials told Reuters.
If he were to leave, Stournaras is expected to go to the
Bank of Greece, where governor George Provopoulos's term expires
on June 21, two officials said.
Asked last week whether Stournras would stay to draft the
budget later this year, he said: "This is for the prime minister
to decide."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Lefteris Papadimas and Deepa
Babington)