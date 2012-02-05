BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Feb 5 Leaders of the three parties in the Greek coalition government must respond to proposals made by the country's international lenders for a new bailout deal by noon (1000 GMT) on Monday, a spokesman for the PASOK socialist party said on Sunday.
"Political leaders should give a response in principle tomorrow afternoon (to the European Union)," PASOK party spokesman Panos Beglitis told reporters.
They would later discuss the plan by the "troika" of international lenders at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Lucas Papademos. "There will be a political leaders' meeting chaired by Mr. Papademos tomorrow afternoon," Beglitis said.
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.