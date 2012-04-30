ATHENS, April 30 Greek retail sales by volume
fell 13 percent year-on-year in February, with the pace of the
decline picking up after a revised 10.6 percent drop in January,
data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday.
Retail sales by revenue dropped 11.1 percent in January
after a revised 8.8 percent fall in the previous month.
*********************************************************
KEY FIGURES FEB* JAN* DEC* NOV*
Retail sales
by volume (y/y) -13.0 -10.6 -12.6 -8.9
Retail sales
by revenue (y/y) -11.1 -8.8 -11.0 -6.4
-----------------------------------------------------
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
source: ELSTAT