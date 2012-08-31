ATHENS, Aug 31 Greek retail sales by volume fell 10.6 percent year-on-year in June, with the pace of the decline picking up after a revised 10.0 percent drop in May, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. Retail sales by revenue dropped 9.6 percent in May after a revised 9.0 percent fall in the previous month. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY** APRIL MARCH Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -10.6 -10.0 -13.3 -16.2 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -9.6 -9.0 -11.4 -15.2 ------------------------------------------------------ * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** Revised numbers source: ELSTAT