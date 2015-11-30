ATHENS Nov 30 Greek retail sales by volume fell 3.2 percent in September compared to the same month a year ago, driven by lower sales of fuel and at department stores, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Consumption in Greece has been hurt by capital controls and a three-week shutdown of its banks imposed in mid-summer to stem a massive flight of deposits. The biggest fall this year was recorded in July at 7.2 percent.

Sales volumes had risen for five months in a row through to October 2014 on a pick up in consumer spending, as the economy showed signs of improving after a protracted recession.

But the trend was reversed by political uncertainty during acrimonious talks with the country's international lenders towards the end of last year. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MAR Retail Sales by -3.2 -2.1* -7.2 -0.4 +4.1 -1.8 +1.0 volume y/y Retail Sales by -5.2 -3.8* -8.6 -1.7 +2.4 -3.1 -0.6 revenue y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised Source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)