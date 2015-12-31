ATHENS, Dec 31 Greek retail sales by volume fell
2.5 percent in October compared to the same month a year ago,
led lower by fuels, lubricants, cosmetics and drugs, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
Data on gross domestic product have shown some resilience in
Greek consumer spending, which declined by only 1.0 percent in
the third quarter when the economy shrank by 0.9 percent
quarter-on-quarter.
Tax hikes and capital controls that were imposed at the end
of June to stem a flight of cash from banks by depositors
unnerved by a stalemate in talks with international lenders have
weighed on the sector.
The biggest fall in retail sales this year was recorded in
July at 7.2 percent.
Sales volumes had risen for five months in a row through to
October 2014 on a pick up in consumer spending, as the economy
showed signs of improving after a protracted recession.
But the trend was reversed by political uncertainty during
acrimonious talks with the country's international lenders
towards the end of last year.
KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APRIL
Retail Sales by -2.5 -3.3* -2.1 -7.2 -0.4 +4.1 -1.8
volume y/y
Retail Sales by -3.9 -5.3* -3.8 -8.6 -1.7 +2.4 -3.1
revenue y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
Source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)