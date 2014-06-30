ATHENS, June 30 Greek retail sales by volume
rose 7.3 percent in April compared to the same month last year,
marking the strongest rise in more than two years after a
downwardly revised 1.2 percent drop in March, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Monday.
Athens and its international lenders expect private
consumption to remain weak this year, despite an expected
economic recovery of 0.6 percent, which is seen driven by
tourism, investment and exports.
Hit by the country's deep recession and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013 as a
result of austerity policies imposed under the terms of Greece's
international bailout.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES APR MAR FEB JAN DEC
Retail Sales* by +7.3 -1.2** +0.9 -0.4 -6.1
volume y/y
Retail Sales* by +3.9 -3.8** -1.9 -2.9 -6.7
revenue y/y
-------------------------------------------------------
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
** revised
source: ELSTAT
