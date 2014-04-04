ATHENS, April 4 Greek retail sales by volume fell 1.9 percent in January from the same month last year, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. The reading had dropped at an annual pace of 6.1 percent in December. Hit by the country's deep recession and record unemployment, retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013 as a result of austerity policies imposed under the terms of its international bailout. Greece's government and lenders expect private consumption to keep falling this year, despite an expected economic recovery of 0.6 percent which would be driven by investment, tourism and exports. KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT Retail Sales* by -1.9 -6.1 2.9 -1.1 -5.2 volume (y/y) Retail Sales* by -4.3 -6.7 -0.1 -2.1 -6.3 revenue (y/y) * Includes fuels and auto lubricants source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou)