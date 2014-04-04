ATHENS, April 4 Greek retail sales by volume
fell 1.9 percent in January from the same month last year,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
The reading had dropped at an annual pace of 6.1 percent in
December.
Hit by the country's deep recession and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by about 40 percent in 2009-2013 as a
result of austerity policies imposed under the terms of its
international bailout.
Greece's government and lenders expect private consumption
to keep falling this year, despite an expected economic recovery
of 0.6 percent which would be driven by investment, tourism and
exports.
KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT
Retail Sales* by -1.9 -6.1 2.9 -1.1 -5.2
volume (y/y)
Retail Sales* by -4.3 -6.7 -0.1 -2.1 -6.3
revenue (y/y)
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou)