ATHENS, June 28 Greek retail sales by volume
fell 14.2 percent year-on-year in April after a revised 5.9
percent drop in the previous month, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Friday.
Austerity measures imposed by the debt-laden country's
foreign lenders and record unemployment have hurt private
consumption, the main driver of its economy.
Retail sales by volume fell 12 percent in 2012, bringing
the sector's total contraction in 2009-2012 to 34 percent.
********************************************************
KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN
Retail sales*
by volume (y/y) -14.2 -5.6 -14.1 -16.8
Retail sales*
by revenue (y/y) -14.7 -5.9** -14.1 -16.6
--------------------------------------------------
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
** revised
source: ELSTAT