ATHENS, March 29 Greek retail sales by volume slumped by 16.4 percent year-on-year in January after a revised 8.3 percent drop in the previous month, statistics service (ELSTAT) data showed on Friday.

Austerity measures imposed by the debt-laden country's foreign lenders have hurt private consumption, the main driver of its economy.

Retail sales volume dropped 12 percent in 2012, bringing total contraction in 2009-2012 to 34 percent. **********************************************************

KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT

Retail sales*

by volume (y/y) -16.4 -8.3** -16.7 -18.1

Retail sales*

by revenue (y/y) -16.2 -7.8** -16.5 -17.1

-----------------------------------------------------

* Includes fuels and auto lubricants

** revised

source: ELSTAT