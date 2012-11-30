ATHENS, Nov 30 Greek retail sales by volume fell
12.1 percent year-on-year in September, with the pace of the
decline accelerating after a revised 9.3 percent drop in August,
data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
Retail sales by revenue dropped 10.7 percent in September
after a revised 7.3 percent fall in the previous month.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES SEPT AUG** JULY JUNE
Retail sales*
by volume (y/y) -12.1 -9.3 -9.2 -10.6
Retail sales*
by revenue (y/y) -10.7 -7.3 -8.1 -9.7
-----------------------------------------------------------
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
** Revised numbers
source: ELSTAT