REFILE-BRIEF-TerraForm Global unit terminates revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
ATHENS, July 31 The decline in Greek retail sales markedly decelerated in May, as a bumper tourism helped offset the country's biting recession, data by statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday. Retail sales by volume declined by 2.2 percent year-on-year from a revised 14.5 percent drop in the previous month. That was their slowest pace of decline since September 2011, according to the figures. "Tourism increased significantly in May, retail sales were also helped by the fact that (Orthodox) Easter fell in May this year," Nikos Magginas, an economist with National Bank, told Reuters. Hit by the country's record, austerity-fuelled recession, retail sales by volume fell 12 percent in 2012, bringing the sector's total contraction in 2009-2012 to 34 percent. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -2.2 -14.5** -5.8** -14.1 -16.8 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -2.6 -14.9** -5.9 -14.1 -16.6 -------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** revised source: ELSTAT
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.