ATHENS, Dec 31 Greek retail sales by volume fell 18.1 percent year-on-year in October, with the pace of the decline accelerating after a revised 11.8 percent drop in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday. Retail sales by revenue dropped 17.1 percent in October after a revised 10.4 percent fall in the previous month. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUG JULY Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -18.1 -11.8** -9.3 -9.2 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -17.1 -10.4** -7.3 -8.1 ----------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** Revised numbers source: ELSTAT