GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar tanks on U.S. jobs data but stocks scale new peaks
* World stocks gain for seven weeks, longest streak since 2010
ATHENS, Jan 31 Greek retail sales by volume fell 16.8 percent year-on-year in November after a 18.1 percent drop in the previous month, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday. Retail sales by revenue dropped 16.6 percent in November after a 17.1 percent fall in October. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUG Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -16.8 -18.1 -11.8 -9.3 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -16.6 -17.1 -10.4 -7.3 ----------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants source: ELSTAT
* Aldeyra Therapeutics enters controlled equity offering sales deal under which may offer, sell,through cantor, shares with offering price up to $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: