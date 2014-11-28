ATHENS Nov 28 Greek retail sales by volume rose
2.2 percent in September compared to the same month last year,
after a downwardly revised 7.3 percent increase in August,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
Sales volumes rose for the fourth month in a row, pointing
to a boost in consumer spending in the third quarter as the
economy recovers from a protracted slump.
Greece emerged from a crippling six-year recession as early
as the start of the year and has been growing ever since, data
showed earlier this month.
Greece's international lenders, the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund, expect the economy to post a modest
recovery in 2014 after six years of deep recession. National
output is projected to grow 0.6 percent, driven by tourism,
investment and exports.
Hit by the country's deep economic slump and record
unemployment, retail sales declined by about 40 percent in
2009-2013, driven by austerity policies imposed under the terms
of Greece's 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
KEY FIGURES SEP AUG JULY JUNE MAY
Retail Sales* by +2.2 +7.3** +4.7 +3.9 -3.7
volume y/y
Retail Sales* by -0.9 +4.4** +1.5 +0.4 -8.3
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
** revised
source: ELSTAT
