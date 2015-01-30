ATHENS, Jan 30 Greek retail sales by volume fell
1.5 percent in November compared to the same month last year,
after a downwardly revised 2.1 percent increase in October,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
Sales volumes had risen for five months in a row up to
October on a pick up in consumer spending in the fourth quarter
as the economy recovered from a protracted recession.
Greece emerged from a crippling six-year economic slump as
early as the start of last year and has been expanding ever
since.
Greece's international lenders, the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund, expect the economy to post a modest
recovery in 2014 after six years of deep contraction. National
output is projected to grow 0.7 percent, driven by tourism,
investment and exports.
Hit by the country's deep economic slump and record
unemployment, retail sales declined by about 40 percent in
2009-2013, driven by austerity policies imposed under the terms
of Greece's 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEP AUG JULY JUNE
Retail Sales* by -1.5 +2.1* +0.0* +3.2* +1.5* +1.7*
volume y/y
Retail Sales* by -1.6 +0.8* -0.9* +4.4 +1.5 +0.4
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
**Includes fuels and auto lubricants
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)