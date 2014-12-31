ATHENS, Dec 31 Greek retail sales by volume rose
3.7 percent in October compared to the same month last year,
after a 2.2 percent increase in September, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
Sales volumes rose for the fifth month in a row, pointing to
strengthening consumer spending in the fourth quarter as the
economy recovers from a protracted recession.
Greece emerged from a crippling six-year economic slump as
early as the start of the year and has been growing ever since,
data showed last month.
Greece's international lenders, the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund, expect the economy to post a modest
recovery in 2014 after six years of deep contraction. National
output is projected to grow 0.6 percent, driven by tourism,
investment and exports.
Hit by the country's deep economic slump and record
unemployment, retail sales declined by about 40 percent in
2009-2013, driven by austerity policies imposed under the terms
of Greece's 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES OCT SEP AUG JULY JUNE MAY
Retail Sales* by +3.7 +2.2 +7.3 +4.7 +3.9 -3.7
volume y/y
Retail Sales* by +0.5 -0.9 +4.4 +1.5 +0.4 -8.3
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Angeliki
Koutantou)