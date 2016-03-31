ATHENS, March 31 Greek retail sales by volume
dropped 2.2 percent in January compared to the same month a year
ago after a downwardly revised 0.2 percent rise in December,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
Retail sales were led lower by fuels, lubricants, foods and
electrical appliances, the data showed.
Data on gross domestic product have shown some resilience in
Greek consumer spending, which grew 0.4 percent in last year's
final quarter compared to the previous quarter.
Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the end of June
to stem a flight of deposits have weighed on the sector.
The biggest fall in retail sales last year was recorded in
July when volumes fell 7.2 percent.
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY
Retail Sales by -2.2 +0.2* -4.4 -2.4 -3.3 -2.1 -7.2
volume y/y
Retail Sales by -3.8 -0.2* -5.4 -3.6 -5.3 -3.8 -8.6
revenue y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)