(Adds details) ATHENS, Dec 31 Greek retail sales fell 18.1 percent year-on-year in October, recording the steepest drop in almost two years, as the deep recession and record-high unemployment took a toll on consumer spending. Figures released on Monday by the statistics service (ELSTAT) showed the decline in retail sales by volume accelerated from a revised 11.8 percent drop in the previous month. Austerity measures including higher taxes and cuts in public sector pay and pensions to shore up public finances have squeezed household budgets with consumers also worried over unemployment which hit a record 26 percent in September. Retail sales had registered a 19.4 percent fall in December 2010. "Unfortunately, 2012 is leaving the retail trade sector wounded, with small-to medium-size firms facing conditions of a deep recession," the Confederation of Greek Commerce (ESEE) said in a statement. With the economy shrinking at an annualised rate of nearly 7 percent in the third quarter, official projections see the economic slump continuing for a sixth straight year in 2013. The government forecasts national output (GDP) will shrink by 4.5 percent next year. The economy is expected to shrink by almost a quarter in 2008-2013, the country's worst postwar recession. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUG JULY Retail sales* by volume (y/y) -18.1 -11.8** -9.3 -9.2 Retail sales* by revenue (y/y) -17.1 -10.4** -7.3 -8.1 ----------------------------------------------------- * Includes fuels and auto lubricants ** Revised numbers BREAKDOWN (in pct, y/y) OCTOBER Supermarkets -16.7 Department stores -6.4 Fuels, lubricants -25.2 Food, beverage, tobacco -13.5 Drugs, cosmetics -18.8 Apparel, footwear -25.1 Furniture, appliances -12.1 Books, paper goods -12.1 ---------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Toby Chopra)