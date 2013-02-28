(Adds comment, producer prices)
By Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Feb 28 Greek retail sales plunged for a
fourth consecutive year in 2012, dropping by more than a tenth
and highlighting the pain public sector austerity is inflicting
on household consumption.
Adjusted for inflation, sales dropped 12 percent, Greek
statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday. Overall, ordinary
consumers are buying a third less in stores than they were in
2009.
That collapse in private consumption has been at the heart
of a six-year recession which is expected to have knocked around
24 percent off Greece's national output by the end of this year.
Household spending accounts for about three quarters of the
economy, the biggest share in any euro area country, but is
bearing the brunt of mass unemployment, soaring taxes and
plunging wages which have reduced real disposable income of
almost a third since budget cuts began in 2010.
Thousands of shops and smaller retail companies have shut
down and the collapse makes it harder for thens to meet fiscal
targets under its 240 billion-euro bailout. Consumption taxes
dropped at an annual pace of 23 percent in January, compared
with a projected 6.3 percent drop for the full year.
"The data is painting a rather grim picture about the state
of the domestic consumer," said EFG Eurobank economist Platon
Monokroussos.
Economists expect falling consumption to remain a drag on
the economy this year, despite a slight improvement in consumer
confidence after Athens secured more bailout funds in December,
at the price of more austerity.
But falling prices may ease some of the pain. Greece and its
foreign lenders expect consumer prices to fall by 0.8 percent in
2013, the first year of deflation in decades.
Producer prices stopped rising in January for the first time
in more than three years, ELSTAT said separately on Thursday.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT
Retail sales*
by volume (y/y) -8.5 -16.7** -18.1 -11.8
Retail sales*
by revenue (y/y) -8.0 -16.5** -17.1 -10.4
-----------------------------------------------------
* Includes fuels and auto lubricants
** revised
source: ELSTAT