ATHENS Dec 27 Greece's stores had their
worst Christmas in decades, with retail sales dropping by 30
percent compared with the same period last year as the economic
crisis shattered consumer confidence, the ESEE retail federation
said on Tuesday.
"Nine out of 10 Greeks are less generous, not out of choice
but out of necessity," ESEE said. "Retailers endured a Christmas
gloom that chipped away any optimism they had before the
holidays."
The sharp drop in sales came despite widespread discounts by
retailers in the run-up to Christmas.
Greeks have been suffering wage and pension cuts, rising
inflation and a recession now into its fourth year, which has
slashed living standards and forced them to cut spending.
Clothing and footwear sales dropped 40 percent, electrical
goods by 30 percent, and sales in the food and drinks sector by
15 percent compared with the same period last year, ESEE said.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Jane Baird)