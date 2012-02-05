BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Feb 5 Talks among Greek political leaders on reforms needed for a new IMF/EU bailout for the country will continue on Monday, far-right leader George Karatzaferis said on Sunday.
Asked whether the leaders of the three coalition parties had reached an agreement, Karatzaferis told reporters: "We will continue tomorrow."
His LAOS party is in the coalition of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, along with the conservative and socialist parties.
"I won't contribute to the explosion of a revolution due to misery," Karatzaferis added.
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.