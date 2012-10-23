* Depa award due in January
* Depa tender remains competitive - sources
* Gazprom pursuing interests in East Med region
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Oct 23 The sale of Greek gas firm Depa
as part of European Union-backed state asset sales could
undermine EU efforts to reduce Russian involvement in Europe's
energy markets.
Russia's Gazprom has expressed the strongest
interest out of the prospective bidders, according to two Greek
energy sources with knowledge of the matter.
They said the Russian firm has lobbied across media,
industry and government ahead of a sale decision which is due in
January.
Both sources shied away from touting Gazprom as the likely
tender winner, however, stressing that the outcome remained wide
open.
Depa plays a key role in integrating south-east European
energy markets with interconnectors.
Greece could also become a vital link in bringing vast East
Mediterranean and Caspian Sea gas resources to western Europe.
"Gazprom has expressed the strongest interest in Depa and
[oil refiner] Hellenic Petroleum ...although the European
Commission are not so happy about this," a source familiar with
the situation said.
Greek sales of energy assets, imposed by lenders including
the EU to help repay debt, could contradict wider EU energy
goals if Gazprom beat rivals to buy the regionally strategic gas
company, he said.
Gazprom's pursuit of Depa clashes with EU efforts to
diversify gas supplies away from Russia, which provides about a
quarter of Europe's gas demand, by bankrolling new import
corridors from the Caspian Sea via Azerbaijan and Turkey.
The EU has also launched a probe into Gazprom amid
allegations that it was hindering the free flow of gas across
the continent and overcharging customers.
"Gazprom as well as all other potentially interested
investors should be treated equally as long as compliance with
third (energy) package (regulations) and merger rules are
guaranteed," said an EU official, who wished to remain
anonymous.
Gazprom is also pursuing other interests in the region,
including a stake in Israel's Leviathan gas field, the source
with knowledge of Depa said.
As an acquisition target, Depa, which is also in talks with
Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group
to combine gas exports from Leviathan via a pipeline
to Europe, offers Gazprom a chance to head off competition from
new suppliers in the East Mediterranean.
Other companies bidding for Depa, including Azeri state-run
energy firm Socar, Italy's Eni and Edison,
Spain's Gas Natural and Algeria's Sonatrach among
others, also stand to benefit strategically.
Non-binding offers and business plans are due by Nov. 6.
Greek privatization agency HRADF will take particular note
of business plans submitted by bidders, a source from HRADF
said, who also confirmed Gazprom's leading interest in Depa.
Companies will then submit final, binding offers ahead of a
final selection in January, the HRADF source said.
"The wish from the government is for Depa to become a
regional player in south-east Europe, and these concerns will
probably be prioritised," the source with knowledge of Depa
said.
The East Mediterranean has emerged as a significant gas
province on Europe's doorstep in recent years following a string
of discoveries in Israeli, Greek-Cypriot and Lebanese waters
that companies are now racing to develop.
Currently, Russia supplies Greece with a majority of its gas
under a 20-year deal set to expire in 2016.