ATHENS, June 15 Greece cannot afford a third round of elections and must form a government after a re-run vote at the weekend, conservative leader Antonis Samaras told his final election rally on Friday.

"It is impossible to go to a third round of elections. We cannot withstand it," Samaras told the crowd in the capital, Athens, before Sunday's vote. He pledged again to renegotiate the terms of Greece's international bailout to put the emphasis on job creation.